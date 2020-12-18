AdaptHealth Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.90 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $39.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

