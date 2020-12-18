Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

ADNT opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Adient by 12.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

