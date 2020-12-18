Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

