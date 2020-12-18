Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

