Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 5%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 5,714,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,210,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $20.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

