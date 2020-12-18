Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

ADVM stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,776,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

