AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management owned about 3.83% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

