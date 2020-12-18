Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

