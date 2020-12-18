AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 6.3% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. 5,772,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,432,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,137 shares of company stock worth $489,612 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.