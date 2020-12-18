AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGNC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

AGNC opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

