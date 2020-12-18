AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 4.8%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 805,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,688,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

