Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

AC opened at C$23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

