Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi Sells 24,000 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AL opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 20.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 62.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,401,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

