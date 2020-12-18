Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $308.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.71.

APD stock opened at $268.60 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

