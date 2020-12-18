Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.70

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 4106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $842,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

