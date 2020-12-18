Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

Shares of AIR opened at €90.38 ($106.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.41. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

