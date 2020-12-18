Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aker Solutions ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

