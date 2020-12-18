Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $27.69 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 62.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.