Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

