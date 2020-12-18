Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $24.16. 506,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 196,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

