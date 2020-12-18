ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.61. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 11,422 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

