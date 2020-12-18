Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.