Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.17 and a beta of 2.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,907 shares of company stock worth $2,659,793. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

