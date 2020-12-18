Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,747.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,752.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,568.51. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

