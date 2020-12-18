Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

