Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 54,024 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

On Friday, October 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,136,680.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

