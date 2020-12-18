Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,020,575.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,020,575.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $717,867.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

