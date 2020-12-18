Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,020,575.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,020,575.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $717,867.52.

ALTR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

