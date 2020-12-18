Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,425. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

