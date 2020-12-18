Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alumina has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

