ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Raised to $97.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

