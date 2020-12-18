Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

