Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amarin by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amarin by 10.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.