America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

