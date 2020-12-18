American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.