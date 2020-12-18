American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NYSE AEP opened at $83.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 51.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

