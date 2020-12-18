American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

