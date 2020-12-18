American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $31.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

AMH stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,260 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

