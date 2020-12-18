American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.92.

AWK opened at $151.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.47. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

