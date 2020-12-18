American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AMWL stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. American Well has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

