Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.35.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

