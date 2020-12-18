Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GOOG opened at $1,747.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,752.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,568.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.