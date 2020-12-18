Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 229,115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

