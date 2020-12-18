Amon (AMN) Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $7,983.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,781,660 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

