Ampio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,948 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,846. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

