Ampleforth 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.75 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004296 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $229.50 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 419,357,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,049,498 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.