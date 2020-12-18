Amyris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 2,209 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 49.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,430. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.