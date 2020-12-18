Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Materialise (MTLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS):

12/15/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

12/11/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/1/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/4/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – Materialise had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

MTLS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $46.77. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -584.63 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

