Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $165.00.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.