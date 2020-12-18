Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.
AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in América Móvil by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in América Móvil by 38.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in América Móvil by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About América Móvil
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.